Unfortunately, it has become known that Benji Gregory, who played Brian Tanner in the series ALFpassed away last June at the age of 46Although the official report remains a mystery, it has been reported that Gregory suffered from an unexpected heat stroke.

In accordance with Rebecca Pfaffinger, Gregory’s sister, The actor died on June 13, 2024 of heat stroke while sleeping in his car. This is what was said about it:

“It is with great sadness that my family has suffered a loss too soon. Ben was a great son, brother, and uncle. He was fun to be around and made us laugh quite often. Still, going through his stuff, I find myself laughing at little videos or notes from him, in between tears. My brother Ben was found in his car, along with his beloved service dog, Hans, dead on June 13. He fell asleep and died from vehicular heat stroke.”

During his childhood and youth, Gregory appeared in series and films such as Fantastic Max, Pound Puppies, Murphy Brown, Fantasy Island, The A-Team, The Twilight Zone, and Mr. Boogedy, but it was the series of ALF what led him to stardomHowever, after these years of acting, he joined the United States Army, where he came to work as an airbrush mate.

Rest in peace, Benji Gregory.

Author’s Note:

When we talk about child actors, we usually see cases of abuse and addiction, but it seems that Benji Gregory had a normal childhood, and managed to move forward in his life without the need for Hollywood. However, it is still very unfortunate what happened to him.

