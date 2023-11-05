Alexx Weeber waits in front of a tiny shop in Berlin-Mitte. His black cap, which is reminiscent of a boat, sits casually on his head. He’s wearing a black shirt and pants set that looks a bit like pajamas. In the shop, Anton Cobb, wearing a moss-green leather shirt, is advising a customer who smells a perfumed feather.

The two stylists are actually established names in the Berlin creative scene. Now they are launching perfume, or more precisely perfume art. There are two heavy concrete chessboard tables in the middle of the room. “They used to be in the Volkspark Friedrichshain,” says Weeber.

Bottles in black, white and gold

“Generations of park visitors have played on it.” Now the two are presenting Coquet and Vaudou, their fragrance creations that they developed with the perfumer Will Inrig. The bottles in black, white and gold are reminiscent of chess pieces. Yasuhiro Cúze made the individual porcelain pieces by hand in his Cúze studio in Berlin-Mariendorf. The essences are not sprayed on, but dabbed on drop by drop.

“A flirt, a whisper, a cold shoulder and my mother’s old carpets in our New York apartment,” says Cobb of the references for Coquet, while Weeber draws his inspiration for Vaudou from “the search, the ritual, and the spirituality.” . With the two perfumes they wanted to distill themselves and their personal style essence. Transformation is the business of the two stylists anyway, for brands from Prada to Marc O’Polo, for people like Matthias Schweighöfer. Now they are working not only on the visual transformation, but also on the olfactory one.

“Vaudou has sold better in Germany so far,” says Weeber. It is the heavier scent, with magnolia flower oil and Haitian khus khus, which, along with frankincense, myrrh and sandalwood, are often used in religious contexts and, according to Weeber, are reminiscent of “cemetery earth,” among other things. “That made me a little sad,” says Cobb, the man behind Coquet. They then presented the scents in Florence at the Pitti Fragranze perfume fair: The Italians were impressed by Coquet, which is said to be a homage to blooming life with floral notes of carnation, peony and pepper.