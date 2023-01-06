IRB and Americanas shares fell 78.61% and 68.75%, respectively, in 2022. Both were the biggest falls on the Ibovespa. Why did this happen?

The reinsurer made a share offering to raise BRL 1.2 billion, approved a grouping of shares to be effective on January 25, 2023, changed the presidency and the results continued to disappoint until the third quarter. Americanas shares followed the deterioration of the macroeconomic scenario, e-commerce dynamics in the face of increased competition and the collapse of retail shares, impacted by the cycle of high interest rates.

What can investors expect from these two shares for the year 2023?

The IRB’s October result gave some hope of a possible turnaround, but the company still needs to show operational improvement with the new management, in addition to allaying fears of a new capital increase. Americanas starts 2023 with a new CEO and faces the challenge of overcoming the adverse macroeconomic scenario, while seeking to improve the integration of physical and online channels and balance high leverage (indebtedness).

On the other hand, Cielo and Prio had the highest rises, with advances of 140.20% and 80.02%. Because?

It was a year of redemption for Cielo and continuity for Prio, formerly PetroRio.

The card acquirer ended a sequence of four years of decline, a period in which it accumulated a devaluation of 87%. In 2022, several players raised their recommendations for Cielo as a result of improved results, greater cost control, recovery of market share combined with greater profitability. Prio, on the other hand, benefited from the rotation of Petrobras’ assets, due to the risks of interference, in addition to the consolidation of the acquisition strategy, such as the combination of

business with Dommo.

Should the market remain bullish on these two companies?

Prio can benefit from investors fleeing the risk of interference in Petrobras, with a view to maintaining exposure to the sector. The company is expected to continue with strong growth with the incorporation of Albacora Leste, the new phase of revitalization of Frade and the production of the Wahoo field. And the market started to wait for the maintenance of the trend and better operating results from Cielo, with an increase in recommendations. Both Prio and Cielo operate with potential.

GRADES

Manager cuts 56% of participation in Twitter

The manager Fidelity cut its participation in Twitter by 56% in the month of November, shows a monthly report released by the company on Monday (2). The reduction happened after the purchase of the company by billionaire Elon Musk. The stake was valued at US$8.6 million as of November 30, up from US$19.66 million at the end of October. Fidelity was part of the group of institutional investors that bet on the purchase of billionaire Elon Musk and invested US$ 316 million during the transaction.

Mag makes agreement with Citizenship Action

Mag Investimentos informed on Monday (2) that it entered into a partnership with Ação da Cidadania through the MAG CP 30 fund, which will contribute with direct financial contributions to the project. The movement is formed by local committees of organized civil society with the aim of meeting the needs of millions of Brazilians who are below the poverty line. For Mag’s director of investments, Claudio Pires, the agreement with Ação da Cidadania is an attempt to open horizons. “The idea is to expand our participation,” he said.

SulAmérica creates fund with Quasar ASSET

SulAmérica Investimentos has launched a new pension fund in partnership with Quasar Asset, the company informed on Monday (2). The product, called SulAmérica Quasar Prev FI RF Private Credit, promises a return of 100% on the CDI plus an additional 1% per year. Managers will make allocations in assets such as debentures, financial bills, CDBs and FIDCs with low credit risk (limited to 20%). The fund charges a management fee of 0.9% per year and liquidity on D+7 (that is, one week for redemption of shares).

IN HIGH

0.6

Score. It was the high recorded by the Economic Uncertainty Indicator (IIE-Br), released by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) on Friday (30). With the increase, the indicator reached 112.7 points, the highest level since August this year (116.6 points). “The result was influenced by the uncertainties of the government transition and the direction of economic policies for next year, with emphasis on the conduct of fiscal policy”, said FGV-IBRE economist Anna Carolina Gouveia, in a statement.

LOW

1.6%

It was the fall in the price of gasoline at gas stations in the country in December, according to a survey carried out by ValeCard and released on Tuesday (3). Fuel ended 2022 with an average price of R$ 5.166 per liter. The reduction in December was registered after a rise of 1.78% in November. According to the survey, Rio Grande do Sul was the state that ended December with the cheapest gasoline in the country, with an average price of R$ 4.941 per liter. Acre, on the other hand, had the highest price, at R$ 6.324 per liter.