Alexis Vega is the name of the moment. The Chivas de Guadalajara footballer has had a great season in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX and is one of the footballers with the best level today. The 24-year-old striker, a fan favourite, recently renewed his contract with the Sacred Flock. In this context, Vega, very much in his style, made some comments prior to the Clásico Tapatío in the quarterfinals.
“These matches are very important, in the last classic we played a good role, but we couldn’t get the result. There is always a clash with Atlas and we know what we have to do,” said the Chivas de Guadalajara attacker. In the last two meetings between the rojiblancos and rojinegros, the Flock has not been able to achieve victory.
In the Clausura 2022, the score was tied 1-1 at the Jalisco Stadium, while in the Apertura 2021, the Foxes won by the slightest difference at the Akron Stadium.
Alexis Vega has been characterized by having good performances against Atlas. In Clausura 2019, the striker from Mexico City scored a hat trick against the Red and Blacks. In the 2019 Apertura, Vega scored another goal against the Foxes in the 2019 Apertura.
In October 2021, the soccer player was sanctioned by the Liga MX Disciplinary Commission for insulting Atlas through a video. After the defeat of the Flock against the Foxes, Vega appeared in a recording uploaded by the goalkeeper Raúl Gudiño saying: “sons of the fucking mother of him were saved.”
Alexis Vega has been a protagonist in the Clásicos Tapatíos. A new edition of this historic rivalry will be written this Thursday, May 12 at the Akron Stadium. The return will take place on Sunday, May 15 at the Jalisco Stadium.
#Alexis #Vegas #message #Atlas #prior #quarterfinals
Leave a Reply