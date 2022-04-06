Alexis Vega has not renewed with the Flock and could be free in December if the rojiblanca board fails to reach an agreement as soon as possible, because even from the summer Alexis will be free to negotiate with any team and leave for free without the team Tapatío sees a single peso for his exit.
Since the beginning of the season it was rumored that Alexis Vega would only change the color of the stripes for the blue ones from Monterrey since they have shown a lot of interest in him by offering exorbitant figures.
But now Alexis Vega’s destiny seems to be in Europe with one of his teammates. It is that Erick Gutiérrez through Instagram published an image with Alexis Vega accompanied by an hourglass, for which many are speculating and opening the possibility that Vega will go to Europe with PSV.
Remember that in the past Clásico Tapatío it was reported that there were scouts from the Eredivisie club scouting Alexis Vega, so it could be that they have been convinced and already have a verbal agreement with the player, which is why Vega probably does not want to sign a Contract extension.
In addition, the Chivas team a few weeks ago also announced an alliance with PSV in which there would be an exchange of players, friendly matches, among other things, so this could bring Vega even closer to the European dream.
#Alexis #Vegas #destiny #Europe
Leave a Reply