The future of Alexis Vega has been the most relevant off-court issue in recent weeks and it is that the Mexican striker who has months left on his contract with the Chivas team has not renewed, a situation that has everyone waiting for Alexis’ decision .
According to reports from Fernando Cevallos, a journalist from Fox Sports, Alexis Vega would have already made a decision which is for the time being not to renew until summer that he will be free to negotiate a pre-contract with a team in Europe and thus be able to facilitate his departure without problems. of money between the interested parties and the Chivas board.
The Chivas board has tried to convince the player to renew his contract by doubling the salary he currently earns but apparently it has not been enough because Alexis already has his eyes set on Europe and the only way he would renew his contract with Chivas is if no offer arrives of Europe.
In this way it is clear that Alexis Vega will not renew at least in the short term even if they offer him much more money, since like every Mexican player he has the dream of going to Europe and wants to facilitate his departure.
#Alexis #Vegas #decision #future #Chivas
Leave a Reply