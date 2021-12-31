The novel between Alexis Vega and Chivas has been short but dramatic. A couple of days ago, everything indicated that the footballer was going to stay out of the herd for next season, as he was looking for new challenges, improve his financial income and possibly a space where he would be given facilities to go to Europe and ensure his presence. in Qatar 2022.
To date the situation has found a bit of calm, after being strongly linked with the Rayados de Monterrey, a transfer that has not yet materialized, Alexis through his representative sat down with Ricardo Peláez to listen to Chivas’ proposal And it seems that this has convinced the footballer who is closer to signing the renewal every day.
Azteca Deportes informs that the proposal that Chivas presented to Vega is satisfactory for the player and his sporting and economic interests, in Guadalajara they hope that the former Toluca will sign the contract in the coming days and make it official that his best soccer player will continue to be part of the squad by less 6 more months. The forward has 15 goals in 77 games and although they are not the best numbers, there is no doubt that Alexis is the best player in Guadalajara.
