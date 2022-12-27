Chivas del Guadalajara could achieve an important sale in the next few days: Alexis Vega could finally leave the club as several offers are appearing in European football.
Vega had arrived as one of the best players in the Tri, but given the poor performance of the Mexican team in the World Cup, Alexis Vega’s opportunities to go to Europe were diminished as several media outlets consider that his performances were not the best to impress the fans. the agents who gathered in Qatar to observe it.
It should be noted that among the options that were mentioned were Chelsea and Borussia Mönchengladbach, from the Bundesliga. Continuing like this, it is known that until yesterday no team would have made any offer for the player.
Therefore, in the last hours the dream of Alexis Vega could come true and that is that PSV Eindhoven lost one of the most important pieces on the left wing after the departure of Cody Cakpo to Liverpool after an outstanding participation with the Dutch team in Qatar 2022.
It should be noted that Alexis Vega would be a real option since there is a football link between PSV and Chivas del Guadalajara for the export of players to Europe. Now, the negotiations could take place after a credible reporter would have put Vega as an option to emigrate to Europe.
#Alexis #Vega #close #emigrating #European #football
Leave a Reply