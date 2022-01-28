The winter market of the Liga MX is about to come to an end and the teams move their pieces quickly to find the missing pieces to strengthen themselves in the Clausura 2022. Monterrey added Luis Romo and Rodolfo Pizarro in this period, but, according to reports most recently, he is working hard to integrate another footballer into his ranks before the transfer window ends.
Alexis Vega has been the object of Rayados’ desire during this winter market and everything indicates that the team will make one last attempt to make the operation a reality. According to information from the communicator Axel Solis, the negotiations between Chivas de Guadalajara and Monterrey were reactivated and the player would already be looking for a house in the city.
Monterrey’s interest in taking over Vega’s services would have been reactivated after the injury of Duván Vergara, Rayados’ left winger who was injured on matchday 3 of Clausura 2022 and will be out of action for the remainder of the semester. Rayados would seek to make up for the loss of the coffee player with Vega, who was the figure of the Mexican National Team in the victory against Jamaica in the Concacaf tie for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Alexis Vega has been the best Chivas de Guadalajara player in the first three dates of the championship. The forward from Mexico City has scored two goals and one assist in this period. According to the Transfermarkt portal, the Mexican scorer’s letter is valued at approximately 6.50 million euros.
