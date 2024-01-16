Alexis Vega has been a headache for Chivas for some time. The player has never performed on the field as expected, furthermore, off the field, his self-control is not his most outstanding attribute, which is why he has countless indisciplines. This fact has led the board to have every intention of leaving him from the club, but this winter market has almost become an impossible mission.
The entire Vega market has rejected the offers it has had on the table inside and outside of Mexico, due to several factors. That is why Chivas management has chosen to freeze him on the squad and even on the Mexican team. Vega and his entourage want to put an end to the dispute and that is why they have accepted Toluca's conditions to return to the team, because after days of negotiation, the move has been agreed upon, according to César Merlo.
The aforementioned journalist confirms that Vega has agreed to radically lower his salary, in addition, Chivas has lowered the Mexican's price. In this way, Toluca has made complete progress with both parties and while waiting for the contracts to be signed, Alexis will return to the club where he was born.
Simultaneously, the income from the transfer and the savings from the player's salary open up room for investment in Chivas. As reported by Bolavip, in Guadlajar they have not forgotten Heriberto Jurado, one of the young people with the greatest potential in Mexican soccer, and they could try to sign him.
