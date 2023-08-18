The name of Alexis Vega will always give a lot to talk about, the feeling with the Mexican winger is that he is one of those players who over time and due to bad decisions begins to put out his fire. It is known that the man trained in the ranks of Toluca has quality, but every day that he passes, he shows it to a lesser extent, something that generates fatigue and annoyance both in the fans of the Mexican team and in an important part of Chivas.
More news about the transfer market
In fact, Vega has the rest of the tournament to win his continuity within Chivas, since a large part of the board is already in favor of his departure in January if his performance does not improve. Alexis’s physical condition is not the best and it has been confirmed that this is due to her own state of health, which presents an irreparable injury that will always cause her problems, which in fact stopped her from leaving for Spain in last January.
KeryNews reports that Vega had closed his transfer to Espanyol de Barcelona last January after the World Cup, however, an injury he suffered on the second day of the tournament in a visit to Atlético de San Luis stopped the whole movement. The Iberian team would not run the risk of relapse and in the end they were right, since since then the winger has not enjoyed full health, a factor that today suggests that he will not have a future within Europe.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Alexis #Vega #sign #Espanyol #Barcelona #time
Leave a Reply