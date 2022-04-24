Take 1 or 2?

No, gentlemen, @Alexis_Vega9 can with that and more. GREAT GOAL from forward @Chivas against Cougars.

How did the chivahermanos experience it?#TeamForInclusion ⚽ #ScreamXLInclusion pic.twitter.com/ng3qW2Oe4S

– Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) April 24, 2022