Club Deportivo Guadalajara faced the corresponding penultimate day number 16 of the Clausura 2022 tournament at the Akron Stadium receiving Club Universidad Nacional.
The rojiblanco team is in the playoff zone and wants to ensure its participation in the final phase and in the confrontation against the university students they had to open the scoring authorship of their scorer Alexis Vega who had several weeks without scoring, to be precise he had not converted since February when on date 7 he scored against Club Puebla.
It was at minute 11 of the match against the felines that the player was able to break the drought, the ‘Gru‘ He took out four rivals on his way to the rival area, entering the area where he shot crosswise and managed to beat Alfredo Talavera.
With his entry against the Pedregal team, Alexis Vega he reached five goals in this tournament with the Sacred Flock. the first goal was scored against Mazatlán FC on matchday 1, later against Gallos Blancos de Querétaro on date 3, his third goal was against the Bravos de Ciudad Juárez on matchday 4 and it was on date 7 that he had scored his last goal by nailing Club Puebla.
In this way, the ‘9’ rojiblanco achieved his highest scoring tournament with the Guadalajara team and, in turn, equaled his best scoring mark in Mexican soccer as when he managed to score five goals in the 2018 Apertura with the Red Devils of Toluca.
His best record with the rojiblanco team during the regular phase had been in his presentation contest with the chiverío in Clausura 2019, in that tournament four goals in 14 games.
