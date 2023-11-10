The name of Alexis Vega will be a name that resonates strongly within the Chivas environment in the coming months and it will not be precisely because of what he does on the field. In fact, his absence is already a reason why he is talking too much about the Mexican forward. Furthermore, his future within Guadalajara remains unclear, since today he has the same options of continuing within the club as of leaving the club. same in the winter market.
The reality is that since the attacker has been part of Chivas, the club has invested a lot in the player and has received very little in terms of achievements from him. Furthermore, it has been a headache for the different technicians and managers who have coincided with Alexis within Verde Valle, since in all the efforts, the player has shown off-field failures that end up damaging his image and that of the club. Now, Vega has not had minutes on the pitch for around two months, this could be due to an injury.
In a themed attraction for the Halloween season, a very popular horror house in Mexico, Vega attended along with other Chivas players, an event that requires physical effort. In it, Alexis was questioned about his experience and pointed out that he had taken the path calmly because he arrived injured and could not run in order to avoid further health complications. In this way, sources close to the club report that the winger would not be deleted by Paunovic, but rather that he is once again injured, a medical issue that Guadalajara wants to hide precisely thinking about the next market.
