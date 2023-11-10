NOW IT MAKES MORE SENSE… 🧐🧐https://t.co/0fGMIS6i6n

The red-and-white attacker has not played since the indiscipline committed in Toluca, although the others involved have added minutes again, while he is not even called up. pic.twitter.com/v0QaH7wd21

— Rebaño Pasión (@RebanoPasion) November 9, 2023