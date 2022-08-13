Chivas de Guadalajara is experiencing a sports and institutional crisis. This is the history of each tournament. The rojiblanco team has not lived up to expectations and in the 2022 Opening of Liga MX they have been unable to win a single game in the first seven days. Currently the team is in the penultimate position of the general table, only ahead of Gallos Blancos de Querétaro.
The Sacred Flock have conceded six goals and have only scored four goals, making them the least productive team offensively. Alexis Vega, one of the club’s figures, was questioned about the current Chivas de Guadalajara. The footballer from the capital pointed out those responsible for the bad moment that the rojiblancos are experiencing in the Apertura 2022.
The soccer player for Chivas and the Mexican National Team affirmed that those most responsible for the crisis are the soccer players and that it would not make any difference if Amaury Vergara, owner of the club, brought Pep Guardiola to direct, because the players are the ones who have not been the height of expectations.
“From my point of view and that of my teammates, we are the ones responsible, the protagonists on the pitch. The coaches don’t play, they give us the weapons to do it in the best way out there. I don’t like that they are changing the coaches We are the only ones responsible. They can bring Guardiola to us, but if we don’t give that width on the pitch, the team will remain the same.”
– Alexis Vega to Fox Sports
Chivas will face Atlas this weekend in a match corresponding to day 8 of Apertura 2022. Ricardo Cadena’s process at the head of Guadalajara could be interrupted in case they do not achieve victory in the Clásico Tapatío.
