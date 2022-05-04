It seems that the novel is about to come to an end and once and for all, the striker Alexis Vega He would give the go-ahead to the board of Club Deportivo Guadalajara to make his renewal effective with the institution for the next three years, according to information from the portal Halftime.
From the beginning of the year it would be thought that the rojiblanco player would only wait for the end of his contract at the end of the year to leave the team and sign for Rayados de Monterrey, which was one of the teams most interested in signing him or going to Europe.
However, they would only be details for the Verde Valle team to make the announcement of the renewal of their best footballer official, which would be for three years with an image and performance clause.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
At 24 years of age, the intention of Alexis Vega is to renew with the Sacred Flock and then go to Europe, it is said that the PSV Eindhoven of the eredivisie I would love the player and having the agreement with the Aztec club would make the process easier.
According to the aforementioned media, the announcement of the renewal of the Aztec attacker would be announced as a surprise for the rojiblanca fans shortly.
In the current Clausura 2022 tournament during the final phase, the striker recorded 14 games played, five goals and four assists. He will play the playoff match with the club next weekend.
#Alexis #Vega #moves #Rayados #advances #renewal #Chivas
Leave a Reply