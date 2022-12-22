It is no secret that Alexis Vega’s main objective is to go to European football during this winter market. The striker for Chivas de Guadalajara and the Mexican National Team had an outstanding performance in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and is awaiting a formal offer from a club from the Old Continent.
Throughout the last few weeks there has been talk of various clubs interested in the 25-year-old striker, but so far there is nothing concrete. Betis, PSV Eindhoven, Celta de Vigo, Wolverhampton and even Chelsea are some of the teams that would supposedly have Vega on their agenda.
The option of making it to Chelsea seems all but impossible given the Blues recently signed Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama to fill that position. According to the Diario Récord, the two most viable options for Vega to jump to the Old Continent are Wolves and Borusia Monchengladbach.
The team led by Julien Lopetegui would be closely following the Aztec attacker, although they have not yet approached Chivas de Guadalajara to request more information or start negotiations. According to this publication, Vega’s arrival in German soccer would depend on the probable departure of Marcus Thuram from the Die Fohlen.
Thuram interests Manchester United and Bayern Munich. In the event that the French winger leaves Borussia Monchengladbach, the German team could send an offer to take over the services of the Mexican player.
Vega has not yet joined Chivas de Guadalajara’s preseason. The striker’s priority is to play in Europe, but time is running out and there are still no offers.
