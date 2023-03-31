After a few months that he has been out due to injury, Alexis Vega is back with Chivas. The player showed himself for a few minutes against América, where he made it clear that he is very out of rhythm and has been active in the club’s friendlies in the southern United States, which have been held during FIFA dates and are expected to have been useful for the winger to be able to make a difference in the rest of the tournament with Guadalajara.
However, Vega’s return to activity is not celebrated only within Chivas, but also at the level of the Mexican team, since Diego Cocca values Alexis as an important man for his cycle. So much so that the Mexican has already signed his call for the friendly duel outside the FIFA date against the United States in April, regardless of the level of play he has between now and the call.
David Medrano anticipates that Vega is the only player who did not have a presence in Cocca’s first call-up who has his call-up guaranteed for the duel against the United States. The rest of the list will be formed with a large base of the first summoned and the rest could be some surprises that receive their first call with the Argentine. Vega’s style of play is very much liked by Diego Cocca and that is why he has him in mind with the same level of prominence as men like Lozano, Álvarez and Ochoa himself.
