Alexis Vega’s previous semester with Chivas has been very poor. Of course, the Mexican has been part of a team that has reached the final, however, his contribution on the pitch was nil. The former Toluca, after an injury at the beginning of the tournament, could not get into rhythm, therefore, neither in the regular season nor in the league did he make a difference in favor of the Verde Valle team.
Now Vega, who has been linked to other teams in the Liga MX, was concentrating with the Mexican team, however, the footballer has been withdrawn from it due to a health issue that did not allow him to contribute on the field. That being the case, Alexis has already reported to the people of Chivas and it is confirmed that he has some discomfort in his right knee, which although it seems not to be so serious, is worrying due to the simple fact that he has no defined return to activity date. .
The Chivas medical team informs that Alexis’ right knee wear does not require an operating room, but the footballer will have to undergo an alternative and much more conservative treatment to treat it, for which his return to the courts will depend directly on the evolution that it presents, being so, there is uncertainty with its future. Throughout his career, Alexis has had many knee issues, so there is not the slightest clarity with his return to the field.
