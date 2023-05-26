The final leg of the tournament Closing 2023 of Liga MX was left to duty. tigers and Chivas de Guadalajara they neutralized each other in a game without many emotions and few memorable moments. Next Sunday, May 28, the return will be played at the Akron Stadium and the series is for either team to win.
El Rebaño Sagrado will seek to win its thirteenth Mexican soccer title this weekend in front of its fans, however, the alarms went off at the rojiblanco club during the match against the UANL team, since Alexis Vega He had to come off the exchange with more than 30 minutes left to play.
At minute 58, Vega was replaced by Ronaldo Cisneros in a move that raised more than a few eyebrows. According to the transmission of the TUDN chain, the rojiblanco striker was treated by the Chivas de Guadalajara medical team for a knee discomfort.
Concern began to surface among Chivas fans after Vega left the pitch in a hasty manner.
Until now, Chivas de Guadalajara has not shared a medical report in which the condition of the attacker from Mexico City is discussed.
One of the explanations for this inexplicable change is that Veljko Paunovic replaced Vega as a precaution and to have him available for the second leg.
