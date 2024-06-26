In America the race continues to find Quiñones’ replacement and fill the gap that Rodríguez has left since the last tournament. Santiago Baños pointed out that the club’s intention is to sign two players for the area, taking advantage of both foreign positions, however, in recent days, within Coapa the option of signing a national attacker this summer and one of the names has been considered. that gains weight is that of Alexis Vega.
The national press confirms that in Coapa Vega’s alternative is being handled for the next tournament, since his past in Chivas is far from being an obstacle for the Liga MX champion, as proof of this, the arrival of Calderón last winter and Cota’s signature in the previous week. Although, unlike what some media outlets point out, at this point, América has not made an offer for Toluca, nor is it on Alexis’s table, the transfer is under evaluation.
At this moment Alexis is happy and grateful to Toluca for helping him recover his career to such a degree that he returned to the Mexican National Team, however, in Vega’s mind, the option of going to America is alive, it attracts both sporting and financially, therefore he will make a decision after the Copa América. In Coapa they know that this version of the Mexican is much superior to what he was in Chivas, both physically and mentally, and his name is well regarded by Jardine.
