Monterrey is the team that has moved the most and best in the Liga MX winter market. The team led by Javier Aguirre was cut off in 2021 and reinforced its squad with large players for the Clausura 2022. So far, the Albiazules have added Luis Romo and Rodolfo Pizarro to their ranks, pending the announcement become official. Despite their signings, the Sultana del Norte team continues to search for Alexis Vega.
In recent weeks there has been talk of Rayados’ interest in taking over the services of the current Chivas de Guadalajara player. The rojiblanca board of directors, led by Ricardo Peláez, was clear and stated that all the players on the squad were transferable. However, Monterrey could not convince Vega, who has the dream of playing in the football of the Old Continent. According to the most recent reports, the Monterrey team is still not giving up in their attempt to sign the 24-year-old forward.
According to the column El Francotirador, from Diario Récord, Monterrey seeks to convince Alexis Vega and offers him triple what the forward earns at present, that is, the albiazul team would pay up to 13 million dollars for a contract of four years of duration. This report indicates that the forward is not convinced to continue at Chivas.
The transfer market in Mexico will be open until February 1. However, if Vega plays at least one minute with the Sacred Flock at the start of the Clausura 2022 tournament, this would prevent him from playing with any other Liga MX team this semester.
