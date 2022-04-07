The forward of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Alexis Vegais going through his best soccer moment in the last year, after having been a bronze medalist with Mexico and having taken center stage in the rojiblanco team.
However, not everything has been rosy in the player’s career because in the beginning he considered hanging up his boots when he did not receive an opportunity at Pumas UNAM.
However, at present, the Sacred Flock is the offensive benchmark and the Guadalajara board is eager to renew its contract that ends next December of this year before the Mexican team attends the 2022 Qatar World Cup, where will surely be part of the team that will attend the World Cup,
Fortunately for the 24-year-old player, he has been able to have great performances in his career, but he also had to experience moments of frustration for not meeting his expectations and in an interview with TUDN, Vega He pointed out that because the capital team cut him off, he thought about ending his dream of being a footballer.
“When they thank me from Pumas, I was focused on studying, I had to keep going, but the year I stopped playing provisionally, I no longer trained, I didn’t exercise, I didn’t play a game, soccer had died for me”
– Alexis Vega.
He also highlighted the importance of knowing his origins and giving himself the opportunity to occasionally visit the neighborhood where he lived his childhood and adolescence.
“It is something very nice for me to return, to show my wife and my children where I came from, it fills me in every way, I tell my wife that we go once or twice a year, I come to the neighborhood, I flat, I see where I lived, where I played, where I spent time and it is something that feeds me to keep growing,” he said.
