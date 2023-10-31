The name of Alexis Vega has been heard a lot in recent months, and unfortunately for both Chivas and the player himself, it is far from being for the better. As has become customary, the Mexican has once again been involved in off-field issues that have provoked the anger of all the strong men within Guadalajara against him, in fact, it seems to be a miracle that the ’10’ is still in of the squad after its last failure.
The strong people of Guadalajara are completely fed up with the player, however, after everything they have spent on him, those of Verde Valle want to recover as much as possible in the winter market, which is why there are people who It is considered signing a renewal to be able to give it a better price. Furthermore, Fernando Hierro’s management wants him on the field so that he can win back suitors, however, Paunovic does not give in to the manager’s pressure.
As we inform you in 90min, there is an internal division between Paunovic and Hierro because the latter wants the player on the field, however, the battle is winning and it seems that it will remain one hundred percent in the hands of the coach. According to reports Universal Sports, Alexis will not have a single minute in the remainder of the semester from the Serbian coach, since the coach no longer counts on the footballer, who does not contribute either with or without the ball. The clearest proof is that Calderón and Martínez, the other two undisciplined players, are part of the squad for the duel against Querétaro while Vega continues not to be taken into account.
