When Chivas closed the million-dollar signing of Alexis Vega, they did so with every intention of signing one of the most important promises in Liga MX. In Guadalajara’s ideal, the national forward would make important differences within the club and would be key in achieving titles, however, no one thought that this signing would become a real headache for the club, both inside and outside the club. playing field.
Vega has not only been a huge money spiller within Chivas, the highest paid in the club’s history, but the player also does not have the strength to make a difference in important matches, and now he no longer does so in lower level matches. depression. As if that were not enough, he lives under a state of health that is always questionable due to the irreversible damage he has to his knee and to finish hitting the link, Alexis’ indiscipline is part of his modus vivendi in his sports career. .
This weekend the player returned to the courts after months of being away and everything was chaos against him. The Chivas fans demanding his departure from the club in the move to Mexico City, the Pumas fans attacking him for his constant failures off the field of play and if that were not enough, Vega ended up sinking by missing a key penalty that could score negative differences in the future of the flock in the league. Everyone in Guadalajara is tired of having the Mexican on the squad, the best thing for the good of both parties is to finish this winter market on the right note.
