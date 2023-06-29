Former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced on Thursday his resignation as leader of Syriza after this party’s heavy defeat in Sunday’s parliamentary elections, in which Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ New Democracy won an absolute majority. Tsipras, who aspired to head a progressive coalition, has proposed a renewal of the leadership of the formation with which he came to power in 2015. Thus, he hopes to move towards “a new Syriza” that responds to the challenges, proud of what has been achieved during a stage that he himself has described as “very difficult”, marked by the financial rescue.

The until now opposition leader has affirmed that he will not be a candidate in the future internal process, at the end of a meeting of the executive committee of the formation in Athens, reports the ERT chain. He thus puts an end to an “exciting journey” in which, as he has defended, he has turned “a small leftist party” into the reference of an entire political spectrum, above the formerly ruling Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK). . In this sense, he has called for the renewal process to be completed as soon as possible to exercise leadership of the opposition and continue working as “resistance” to the policies of New Democracy and the far-right parties that have broken into Parliament.

Tsipras, 48, is confident that he can work for “a better tomorrow” in Greece and that he will continue from abroad. Syriza was second in the last elections, but barely obtained 17.84% of the votes and 47 seats, compared to the 158 deputies that New Democracy achieved thanks to achieving 40.56% of the votes. The vote was marked by a record level of abstention, over 47%, and the entry of eight parties into Parliament.

Mitsotakis and his ministers have already taken possession of their respective posts this week, a step prior to a parliamentary process that will culminate on July 8 with a vote of confidence in the Council of Hellenes. During three days of debate, the prime minister will present the main lines of action of the new legislature, although no major changes are expected with respect to the one that has just concluded.

