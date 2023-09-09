Saturday, September 9, 2023
Alexis Sánchez, the great unknown against Colombia: coach clarifies whether he plays or not

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 9, 2023
in Sports
0
Alexis Sánchez, the great unknown against Colombia: coach clarifies whether he plays or not

Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sánchez, figure of Chile.

Photo:

EFE and Vanexa Romero. TIME

Alexis Sánchez, figure from Chile.

The qualifying match will be this Tuesday in Santiago.

The Chilean National Team Its path to the 2026 World Cup began with a tough defeat against Uruguay. The southern team was widely surpassed by the Uruguayans and will now have to look for its first three points against Colombia this Tuesday in Santiago.

After the game against the Uruguayans, the coach of the Chilean national team, Eduardo Berizzo, already spoke about his next rival and clarified the main doubt around Alexis Sanchez.

Alexis Sanchez

The player lives in a 700 meter mansion located on a steep slope.

The Argentine confirmed that Alexis, who was out in the debut due to injury, will be available against Colombia. Likewise, he confirmed that Arturo Vidal will also be in front of the ‘coffee growers’.

“Another match awaits us on Tuesday, Alexis will be ready, his absence was not a sporting issue, but rather a clinical one. Arturo will find more minutes and we will see how Marcelino evolves,” the strategist mentioned.

Think about Colombia

For his part, he highlighted the quality of Colombia both in attack and in the defense zone: ““Tuesday is a similar game in the system, against a team with good players in both parts of the game.”

It should be noted that Chile and Colombia will play this Tuesday at the Monumental stadium in Santiago starting at 7:30 pm

FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL

More sports news

