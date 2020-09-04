Alexis Sanchez joined Manchester United in January 2018 and fell short of expectations with the Red Devils. In a video post on Instagram, the Chilean spoke about his unpleasant time in Manchester.
Alexis Sanchez found his way to the Premier League at Arsenal FC via Spain (Udinese and Barça) in 2014. At the Gunners, the Chilean showed convincing performances for over three and a half years and then moved to Manchester United. Since then, the attacker’s performance curve has been falling rapidly.
In a video post on Instagram, Sanchez, who now plays for Inter Milan, spoke about his first days at United and the lack of team spirit at the Red Devils.
“In the first few days that I was with my team-mates there were sometimes things that I only noticed after I arrived. After training, I got home and told my family, my agent, ‘Can’t cancel the contract to return to Arsenal? ‘ They started laughing and I said there was something I didn’t like, that I didn’t like it, but I had already signed, “explained Sanchez.
The 31-year-old had previously agreed with local rivals Manchester City, but the move did not materialize. A little hastily, Sanchez finally decided on United. “I then had the opportunity to go to United and that seemed tempting. It was a nice thing for me because when I was a kid I loved this club. I ended up signing without much information about it have what was going on internally, “reported Sanchez.
After his first six months under José Mourinho, Sanchez lost his regular place and was then pilloried by fans and the media. According to Sanchez, a team should “be united, be a family, and we weren’t. And you could see that on the field. But because they had to blame someone, they blamed me.”
The Chilean was angry that Sanchez was being blamed for the blame on his possibilities. After all, he “sometimes didn’t even play, or only 20 or 30 minutes, but it was always my fault. Of course I know I could have played better and I didn’t. I got injured, maybe because I wasn’t happy and it would affect the team but according to them it was always my fault and I would feel bad. I wasn’t happy with the whole situation. “
