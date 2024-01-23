In Coapa they are considering moving within the market to get a replacement for Brian Rodríguez, but the local market will not be easy, not so much because of the price issue, but because with the tournament already underway, no one is going to sell players with so much ease and fewer footballers of Rodríguez's level. Thus, it seems that the eagles will have to explore alternatives outside of Mexico and the name of Alexis Sánchez has been put on their table.
Jonatan Peña reports that Alexis Sánchez's entourage has once again offered the Chilean star to the ranks of América.
More news about the transfer market
The desire of the current Inter Milan player to leave his club and try his luck in Mexico is a secret to no one and now that there will be a place, his agents have offered it to the Coapa board of directors who have not responded at the moment. Along with Nández, Alexis is the second veteran offered for the eagles, but there is no doubt that neither the Uruguayan nor the Chilean are in their best moment.
In the absence of the signing of the contracts, everything indicates that Brian Rodríguez will leave the ranks of América this week. Unlike what happens with Fidalgo and Cáceres, the club has received the offer of 10 million dollars that they demanded. Furthermore, beyond the enormous quality of the Uruguayan, the reality is that within Coapa today he has a role as substitute, that is why the board has been very accessible regarding his transfer, because although he is someone useful, he is not indisputable.
#Alexis #Sánchez #offered #América #winter #market
Leave a Reply