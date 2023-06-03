Overnight within the Rayados de Monterrey they made the decision to end Funes Mori’s time within the squad. The board of directors spoke with Fernando Ortíz to inform him that the striker no longer had the same value within the royal project as years ago and that they were in favor of his transfer. The ‘Tano’ accepted the sale of Rogelio, as long as the club gives him a replacement this summer of equal or superior quality to that of the ‘twin’.
Everything indicates that the Pumas de la UNAM and the Rayados de Monterrey have a closed agreement for the transfer of the scorer and as soon as the move is completed, the regios will move briefly to sign the striker who will take Rogelio’s place. One of the options is a man who has been linked to the club for weeks and who now, with the income from the sale of Funes Mori and the savings from his salary, is more affordable than ever before.
Without Rogelio on the squad, Monterrey will once again knock on Alexis Sánchez’s door. The club see in the Chilean the star that the project requires so much and they want to take advantage of his status as a free agent to tempt him to join the team this summer, knowing that they will suddenly have to offer him the best salary in the country, exceeding 4 million euros. dollars that Gignac receives within the Tigers. Today, the player chooses to continue in Europe, but the team from northern Mexico is not giving up.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Alexis #Sánchez #replacement #Funes #Mori
Leave a Reply