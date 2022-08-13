the week of alexis ravelo
The Canarian writer spends his afternoons watching movies and video games. In his work, he is open to everything and has ventured into crime novels as well as short stories and micro-stories. “I even promoted a bra without straps”
Alexis Ravelo (Las Palmas, 51 years old) always knew he wanted to be a writer. He studied, without finishing, the career of Philosophy because more than knowing letters he wanted to reflect on ideas. He worked as a waiter when he was young, paid for four years of university and took refuge in books, which were the escape route from a life that he does not doubt.
