Writer Alexis Ravelo is preparing his next novel about petty criminals and their troubles.

Alexis Ravelo (Las Palmas, 51 years old) always knew he wanted to be a writer. He studied, without finishing, the career of Philosophy because more than knowing letters he wanted to reflect on ideas. He worked as a waiter when he was young, paid for four years of university and took refuge in books, which were the escape route from a life that he does not doubt.