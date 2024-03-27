They report the disappearance of Alexis Martineza student 20 years of the University of Guanajuatoafter 25 days of not hearing from him.

The Search Collective'until I find you' spread an unofficial file warning of Alexis' disappearance. According to the data provided, was last seen on March 3 in Celaya, Guanajuato .

In the group's search form it is noted that the images used for the search for Alexis Martinez They are the most recent, they show him with a square purple shirt, jeans and a white hat.

The group called on the community to help in the search by sharing information. The family of Alexis Martinez awaits your return home and any details could be crucial to your location.

Despite the dissemination of the case, the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Celaya informed a national newspaper that it has not received reports or requests to search for the family so far. On the official page of the Guanajuato State Prosecutor's Office there is also no search tab for Alexis.

Alexis Martínez, student at the University of Guanajuato, is wanted.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact local authorities or the search party.