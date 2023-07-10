The Argentine midfielder Alexis MacAllisterworld champion with the team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has already signed his contract and became a new footballer for Liverpool in England, where he will wear no less than the number 10 shirt after a very good past for Brighton that allowed him settle in
Former Argentinos Juniors and Boca Juniors, the creative arrives at the Reds with the aim of establishing himself as one of the essential players of Jürgen Klopp’s team who will seek to return to the main planes in the 2023/24 campaign since he could not get any title or managed to qualify for the Champions League.
The world champion arrives at Anfield Road with high expectations and the fans expect a lot from him. His place in the squad is very important but we will review his salary compared to the other players. What salary will you have? How much will he earn compared to his fellow students? We see it.
What is the salary of Alexis Mac Allister in Liverpool?
When the transfer of the world champion to Liverpool from Brighton was completed, it was learned that the creative will earn 150,000 pounds a month (170,000 euros); which gives a totality of 7.2 million annually for the Argentine player.
What is Mohamed Salah’s salary in Liverpool?
The 31-year-old Egyptian is the big star of this squad, so it is not surprising that it is the highest salary: 11.64M annual.
What is Thiago Alcantara’s salary in Liverpool?
The creative midfielder, a native of Spain, who is 32 years old, receives the second highest salary in the “Reds” squad, very close to Salah: 11.50M by year.
What is the salary of Alexander Arnold in Liverpool?
The 24-year-old right-back from England, who is fit to play in midfield as well, wins 11.21M
by year.
What is Fabinho’s salary in Liverpool?
The same salary as his partner Alexander Arnold receives the Brazilian Fabinho, 29 years old: 11.21M.
|
PLAYER
|
SALARY
|
MOHAMED SALAH
|
11.64M
|
THIAGO ALCANTARA
|
11.50M
|
ARNOLD
|
11.21M
|
FABINHO
|
11.21M
|
VAN DIJK
|
10.06M
|
ALISSON
|
9.35M
|
HENDERSON
|
7.28M
