🗣️ Alexis Mac Allister and his goal against Poland in ‘Champions: one year later’ with @PolloVignolo:

“We had talked about it before the game and at halftime we remembered getting to the area, to those places because they used to get in a lot and getting to the penalty spot was going to be… pic.twitter.com/sCQlm722ER

— dataref (@dataref_ar) December 1, 2023