Alexis Mac Allistera barely 24-year-old midfielder who already has the luxury of being the “10” of Liverpool in England after having won the World Cup with the Argentine team in Qatar 2022, gave an intimate interview for the Campeones cycle, where he opened up to tell details of obtaining that title, which Argentina had been denied for 36 years.
“It’s the cutest thing there is. Unfortunately, today I regret that, at that time, I did not have it in my hands as much, but there were many people who were there and wanted to have it. Hopefully at another time I can have the chance to play the real thing again. I want another World Cup, we play to win. We know how difficult it is, but there is always room to continue dreaming.” He started over the trophy, knowing that the original cup remains in the hands of the players only during the award ceremony and is then replaced by a replica since the official one is kept by FIFA.
With a reserved personality, the former Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors and Brighton native from Pampa confessed that he was able to speak with Lionel Messi personally after achieving the maximum goal, after several opportunities where he had not dared to tell him what he felt for him.
“I told him everything that I hadn’t told him in three years. I’m not a person who talks to him that much, it’s just moments. I’m quite shy and I’m a little embarrassed, but it was time. If it wasn’t there, it wasn’t ever again. What did I tell him? I thanked him for everything, for how he received us, for how he helped us and because he made us world champions.”. True to his introverted appearance, he stated that he did not ask Leo for any World Cup souvenirs used by the captain: “No, I don’t want to bother him. Enjoy, why am I going to go around asking, poor thing?”he added.
How did you experience the lead-up and the penalties in the final against France? “I was in the bank. I was one of the few who reacted to Dibu’s agonizing save because everyone was in shock. Nobody could believe it. Besides, the counterattack came out quickly and then Lautaro (Martinez) headed. “It was an intense moment,” he remembered.
“As far as possible, I experienced the penalties quite well because the Draw He saved the second (from Kingsley Coman), Paulo (Dybala) scored the goal and he was already a little calmer. “He was hugging Juli (Álvarez) and Gero Rulli,” he narrated. And he exhibited the first sensations of him as world champion after the last execution of Gonzalo Montiel: “I stood still. I started walking, I looked behind the bench where my family was, it was the first thing I did. I walked across the entire field, shook the referee’s hand, congratulated the French goalkeeper and continued walking until I reached the place where my teammates were celebrating.”, he concluded.
