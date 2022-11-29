The talented attacking midfielder Alexis MacAllister He started against Mexico with the Argentine team, in the 2-0 victory of Lionel Scaloni’s team for the second date of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, showing a high level and with an enormous personality to ask for the ball at all times, even when the game did not open.
Emerged from Argentinos Juniors and with a stint in Boca, the 23-year-old player who currently plays for Brighton in England is being watched by Piero Ausilio, sports director of the Inter from Italywho traveled to Qatar just in search of players.
As it turned out, the manager of “Neroazzurro” was delighted with the offensive game shown by the native of La Pampa: Ausilio was “spellbound with the quality and tactical intelligence” of Mac Allister, he said. the renowned newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, in addition to acknowledging that it has added him to its list of possible signings for the coming season.
Since his arrival in the Premier League, Mac Allister has played 86 games for Brighton and scored 13 goals. This season, he has registered five goals in 14 games, and each time he gains a more important place in the national team. Will he change clubs?
#Alexis #Mac #Allister #wanted #Inter #playing #World #Cup #Argentine #team
Leave a Reply