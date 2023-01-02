Alexis Mac Allister: Incredible reception from Brighton teammates, video

The Argentinian midfielder Alexis MacAllister, who has caught the attention of many teams after his great role in the Qatar World Cup-2022, where he helped Argentina win the title, he declared on Monday that he felt “happy” in Brighton, tenth-ranked in the Premier League, and “in no rush to leave” for another club.

“I try not to read too much (the newspapers),” he told the club’s television channel on Monday. “I always say that I’m happy here, I’m in no rush to leave,” added the Argentine, who renewed his contract in October until 2025.

The 24-year-old footballer, who started for Albiceleste in the World Cup final against France, returned to England after spending two weeks in his country to celebrate the title.

This is how they received Mac Allister at Brighton

As soon as he was reunited with his teammates, Mac Allister was the protagonist of one of the most beautiful tributes that any of the members of the world champion team has received.

All his companions were waiting for him in a room and Mac Allister hugged them one by one. Then, they had a replica of the World Cup ready for him.

As soon as Mac Allister took her in his arms, her classmates began to shout until he finally lifted her up, and as soon as he did, the room was filled with a shower of light blue and white papers.

The video of the tribute to Mac Allister was widely disseminated on the social networks of Brighton, who occupies the tenth position in the Premier League, with 24 points.

According to the British press, Arsenal and Chelsea would be interested in the signing of

MacAllister. However, everything indicates that his near future will continue to be linked to Brighton.

SPORTS

with AFP

