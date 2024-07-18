The Copa América final between Argentina and Colombia, in which the Albicelestes won their 16th continental title, continues to leave stories to tell. The clashes between the players of the two teams marked the history of a very close duel.

While Colombians continue to send messages of gratitude to their fans, Argentines are experiencing two feelings: celebration and the consequences of a chant for which they are accused of racism.

In the midst of this panorama, Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Díaz’s teammate at Liverpool, referred to a strong face-to-face confrontation he had with Jhon Arias during the development of the match, in something that, more than a football game, seemed like a weigh-in for a boxing match.

What did Alexis Mac Allister say about the clash with Jhon Arias?

While the Colombian from Fluminense gave him a sour look, Mac Allister seemed to be making fun of him. Referee Raphael Claus warned both of them, but did not show them any cards. The Argentine told his version of the events.

“In the first corner of the match, he was always with me and he kind of stuck to me, he got face to face with me. I told him: ‘Hey, how serious. Enjoy yourself a little, crazy, calm down’”, MacAllister said.

Mac Allister had been on yellow since the 61st minute, when he committed a strong foul on James Rodríguez. Then, in the 85th minute, came the clash with Arias, which was captured on video.

“When we pushed each other, I had a yellow card and he was looking for a reaction from me. I find it funny when they want to fight or act like they’re bad.” added the Argentine.

The matter did not go any further and Colombia ended up losing the Cup final in extra time, with a goal by Lautaro Martínez in the 112th minute, with which he also confirmed himself as the tournament’s top scorer, with five goals.

