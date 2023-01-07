Alexis MacAllister he is earning a special place in the hearts of Brighton fans and his teammates. This Saturday he was once again a determining player, this time, in the FA Cup.

On social networks, the reception given to Mac Allister at the club headquarters went viral, after the Argentine rejoined the team after being crowned world champion in Qatar 2022.

Now, the midfielder repays that affection with goals. Two of his goals helped Brighton thrash Middlesbrough (1-5) to advance to the round of 32 of the FA Cup.

Brighton achieved the pass emphatically. Pascal Gross opened the scoring with 0-1, leveled his rival with Chuba Akpom’s 1-1 in minute 13, but before half an hour the ‘Premier’ team regained control, with 1-2 from Adam Lallana in the 29th minute.

Mac Allister’s great goal that went viral

The two goals from Mac Allister, who came on at halftime, consolidated the victory, with the 1-3 in the 58th minute and the 1-4 in the 80th minute. The 1-5, in the 88th minute, was by Deniz Undav.

Mac Allister’s first goal was an absolute gem: when he received the ball in the box, he finished off a backheel to beat the opposing keeper.

Fulham also won, beating Hull City with goals from Kurzawa, in minute 37, and James, already in minute 94 (2-0).

Instead, Nottingham Forest, thrashed at Bloomfield Road by Blackpool (4-1), was eliminated. Behind on the scoreboard from the 17th minute, three goals in the last half hour defeated the illustrious European champion, who scored his only goal in the 92nd minute, through Ryan Yates, when they were already falling 4-0.

Bournemouth were also thrashed, but at home, by Burnley (2-4), qualified for the round of 32 with doubles by Manuel Benson and Anass Zarouy, concentrated in 50 minutes, from 6 to 57.

with Efe

