Alexis guerrera became with his brand new appointment in Transportation in the Argentine prime minister who is gay, which is publicly assumed as such and has no reservations about talking about it.

And so he did in an interview on Tuesday night in TN, part of his first media tour for his new position and after debuting on TV primetime this Monday, with Gustavo Sylvestre in C5N.

Now it was the turn of Nicolás Wiñazki’s program, who consulted him for the congratulation who sent you the Argentine LGBT Federation, through their social networks.

Guerrera recalled that during the year he was a deputy he worked with them and “other activist groups” for the rights of sexual minorities. And he had no problem talking about himself.

“I did not hide it in the town where I was mayor for 16 years (General Pinto). They know my condition my family and friends. In my year as a deputy I worked with the Federation and activist groups. Evidently, they felt they had to highlight it, but it was not a statement from me, “he explained.

Then, he expressed his pride in his choice of life: “I do not deny my situation, nor do I hide it, far from embarrassed me“.

Finally, he remembered a regrettable episode who once lived in General Pinto, where he ruled between 2003 and 2019.

“There was some very minor and forgettable incident. I always received recognition from my neighbors, even in the face of differences. they wanted to run a dirty campaign but, since the rebound was so negative, it was used only once in my district and they never did it again, “he said.

Alexis Guerrera greets his partner during his inauguration. Twitter photo

Juan José Méndez, the Buenos Aires antecedent

Guerrera’s political path has notable coincidences with that of Juan José Méndez, Secretary of Transportation and Public Works in the Buenos Aires Government.

Both in management positions -in the same area-, the two officials who must articulate their agendas coincide in working in politics without denying their membership in the gay community. And as if that were not it, little, they even resemble in aesthetics, shave head.

Juan José Méndez, Buenos Aires Secretary of Transportation and Public Works

The porteño has the rainbow flag, symbol of the LGBTIQ community, in the biography of his Twitter profile.

Méndez assumed his current position in December 2019, after having been a Communications and Public Affairs advisor, Chief of Staff and Secretary of Transportation for the City of Buenos Aires.

On June 28, 2020, he used his social networks to broadcast a video in which he condemned the constant grievances suffered by non-heterosexual people, within the framework of the Gay Pride’s day.

“Today I am proud to be who I am. Pride means that no person should be ashamed of who they are, what they feel, and who they love. Pride is starting from the basis that everyone has the right to be who they are. Is answer from the encounter, the love, the dignity, to all the discrimination, exclusion and violence that heteronormativity entails, “said Méndez.

In his book the History of Homosexuality in Argentina, the journalist and writer Osvaldo Bazan defined being gay as “nothing”. Sexual preferences, at some historical moment, would cease to be an issue. Or, at least, they would be one more topic.

That book was the basis for legislators to approve equal marriage in Argentina. Since then, coming out of the closet in politics has taken the path it always should have.

Deputies such as Leonardo Grosso, from the Frente de Todos, or Maximiliano Ferraro, from the Civic Coalition of Together for Change, have been some examples that have naturalized diversity in elected places.

Sexual diversity in executive roles is now gaining visibility with two Transportation officials in organizational charts of different political signs, such as the National and City Cabinet.

DB / DS