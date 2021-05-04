Within hours of having assumed his position as Minister of Transportation of the Nation, Alexis guerrera He made his debut in his post speaking about the Paraná River Waterway concession. “Six months ago the Argentines had no idea what it was,” he said.

“What I would not like is that, despite the fact that I have been the minister for hours, join the dramatization of the Hidrovía. Until six or seven months ago the Argentines had no idea what the Hidrovía was “, said the massista Guerrera in dialogue with C5N.

He added: “There may be different positions on what to do or what modality to take regarding the future of the Hidrovía. a project that includes river transport maritime for the next 30/40 years “.

The suspension on the concession of the Paraná River waterway was temporarily resolved in recent days with an extension of 90 days, established by the Government through Resolution 129/2021, published this Wednesday in the Official Gazette.

The bottom bid was in the movements of the Kirchnerist Senate bench so that it becomes national that waterway, exit door of the 80% of Argentine exports.

“It was an unavoidable extension to do if we want 80% of the country’s production to continue coming out; an act of responsibility that extension, given that we are in full harvest, “said Guerrera, who replaces the recently deceased Mario Meoni.

He continued: “The extension gives us the time not for the final bidding, but for a short tender that allows us to develop this work (with the universities) for the final tender. This short tender will be for a year or a year and a half. “

Alexis Guerrera, in this way, said that in the final scheme the State will have greater control and national participation in the Hidrovía, but hinted that there will be no nationalization.

This Monday, President Alberto Fernández took the oath as the new Transport Minister, replacing Meoni.

Official arena

Guerrera was mayor of the Buenos Aires party of General Pinto between 2003 and 2019 and at the end of last year he assumed as president of Argentine Trains Infrastructure (TAI). His appointment in Transportation was confirmed after a series of direct steps made by Fernández himself.

“With Mario (Meoni) we started our careers together as mayors, he in Junín and I in General Pinto and I was fortunate, during the last months, to work in the transportation area. Its a big lost; He was a very lucid and committed person, “he recalled his predecessor.

For Guerrera it was also a television debut in his brand new national position. He opted for the kind sands by Gustavo Sylvestre on the screen of the official signal. And he surfed the note without hesitation, no uncomfortable questions.

DS