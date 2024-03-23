ANDQuidad lost an unbeaten streak of 24 games at home this Friday, in a controversial match against Independiente Medellín. DIM's 1-2 victory put it in the group of the top eight in the League.

The game was marked by poor refereeing by Carlos Ortega, who awarded a penalty in favor of the visitor for a foul that never existed and failed to whistle at least one more in favor of the locals.

After the defeat, Equidad's coach, Alexis García, exploded like he rarely does and complained not only about Ortega's poor work, but also denounced that he had mistreated the players on his team.

“In my opinion, good refereeing was lacking. I didn't want to talk about that. I haven't talked about it for years because they charge you for it later. One day a referee told me: 'I'm charging you for what you said at the press conference,'” García began.

“The penalty they called on the first play is infamous. Then, there is a worse one, an elbow to Lloreda that does not whistle. That defines the games. I'm not going to demean Medellín, they defended well, they found two goals in isolated plays, one, in a penalty that they gave them that is not, and then in a counterattack. There he won the game well, they allowed him everything they wanted,” he added.

“I tell you the truth, at this moment I am very afraid of what is coming. I am very afraid. When I saw the referee who was going to blow his whistle on us, I said 'The thing is screwed.' “I am very afraid,” Alexis insisted.

García complained that Ortega also did not make up for all the time he lost. “They allowed Medellín everything, they gave six minutes and they almost didn't finish them. I remember that they said that La Equidad had been complaining a lot for a long time. “I do not understand the lack of coherence in the comments, the lack of coherence in some arbitrations,” he stressed.

At one point during the press conference, Alexis took out his cell phone, remembering what Rafael Dudamel once did when he coached Cali and appeared with a tablet, and he said that he had all the controversial plays against his team recorded in it.

“A technician once brought an iPad. I'm poorer and I brought the phone with the plays recorded here. If anyone wants to look at it, I'll show it to you so you can see what I'm talking about. Today seemed tenacious to me,” she added.

Alexis denounces mistreatment of Carlos Ortega

Share Carlos Ortega Photo:Taken from the Win Sports + broadcast

Alexis denounced that Ortega mistreated his players. “There has to be respect in this. My players finished the first half with their faces disfigured by the stone, they had to bite their tongues because of the mistreatment the guy gives them. Not one player, all 11 players were desperate because of the abuse. I think that in football, when there is so much talk about the referee, it is because someone didn't work. I'm not just saying the referee. And the VAR? The penalty they give is rude, then the one they give to Lloreda, the one they give to Viveros, the kick they give to Camacho to break him, I have it recorded,” he showed.

Equidad's goalkeeper, Uruguayan Washington Ortega, also spoke about Ortega's behavior.

“The truth is, it was very difficult for me. When I came on in the second half, the referee was looking at me, looking at me. I told him: what's wrong. The small teams can't talk at all, they are the ones who wait for time, and when they get hit they can't give their opinion. It is very difficult. The truth is, I couldn't concentrate on the game. I don't understand the deal, I don't know why. You have to take responsibility. Surely they want teams in the eight that are great, that earn it,” said the Uruguayan.

It should be remembered that Ortega went seven games without whistle in the League. He had been designated for the second round game between Fortaleza and Patriotas, on January 31, and only whistled again on the tenth round, on March 1, in the match between Deportivo Cali and Once Caldas.

