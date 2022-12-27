Cruz Azul has fallen from paradise to hell in the blink of an eye, those from the capital lost the signing of Luis Suárez overnight with the Gremio team from Brazil, who pushed as hard as they could to convince the Uruguayan before the end of 2022, while the board of directors of the Mexican capital remained inert, arms crossed waiting for the striker to make the decision.
Thus, once again the capital must move within the market in search of a striker who meets their expectations. In addition, the machine is on the hunt for a central defender who can shield the lower zone of the club and in recent days they have resumed negotiations for a goal of years within the La Noria club, Alexis Duarte, however, everything seems to indicate that History has to repeat itself and once again Cruz Azul will not be able to sign the Guarani.
From Paraguay they confirm that Cruz Azul put 4 million dollars on the table at Cerro Porteño for 70 percent of the “Pulpito” token, however, the Guarani club’s position is to retain the center-back as much as possible, therefore, the proposal of the machine has been discarded. At the moment it is unknown if the Mexican team will present a second offer for the center-back or not, what is a fact is that the celestials have sought Duarte’s signature for two years and have not been successful.
#Alexis #Duarte #reach #Cruz #Azul
