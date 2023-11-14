On the morning of this Tuesday, November 14, the renowned reggaeton singer, Alexio ‘The Witch’, died at the age of 34 after an intense battle against cancer. The tragic news was confirmed through social networks by another prominent artist, Héctor ‘El Father’ Delgado.

What happened to Alexio ‘The Witch’?

The Puerto Rican singer, also known as Alexio ‘La Bestia’, had been fighting an intense battle against the breast cancer for the last 5 years. In the last week, the family of the Puerto Rican artist had been requesting blood donors due to complications in the singer’s health.

Even other colleagues from the urban genre, such as Archangel and Anuelthey asked their fans to please go support their partner who needed blood and platelet donations.

Story shared in the last week by Arcángel to help his friend Alexio. Photo: Instagram Archangel

Who was Alexio ‘The Witch’?

Born on December 11, 1988 in Carolina, Puerto RicoVíctor Rivera Rosado was a prominent singer and songwriter who reached the peak of fame in 2015 with his hit ‘Take down the house’in collaboration with notable artists such as Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Farruko, Arcángel, De la Ghetto, Zion and Ñengo Flow.

Sadly in 2017, the Puerto Rican known as Alexio ‘The Witch’had to retire from the stage due to his diagnosis of breast cancer. Unfortunately, he lost the battle against the disease on November 14, 2023.

What did Alexio ‘The Witch’ die from?

The reggaeton singer had been battling breast cancer for months and this Monday, November 14, he died at the age of 35.

The author of ‘Tumba la Casa’, Alexio ‘La Bruja’ died at the age of 34 after a fight against cancer. Photo: LR composition

Alexio ‘The Witch’ is fired by his loved ones

One of the first to dedicate emotional words to the singer was producer ‘Pepe’ Quintana.

“My brother, we did not expect this, it took us by surprise because although we knew your condition, your warrior attitude camouflaged the pain that you carried every day,” the producer stated on his social network.

