For Alexia Putellas there are no friendlies. The Ballon d’Or knows that tomorrow it has a great showcase against Brazil, in the friendlies that the National Team is going to play against Brazil at the Rico Pérez. Two powers that are right now in the top 10 of the FIFA ranking.

“Each party must serve us. The goal is to get to the European Championship in the best possible way”, Alexia commented from the concentration in Alicante. She pursues the Federation and the National Team to achieve the attendance record in a women’s match for La Roja. Exceeding 11,000 fans is the great challenge.

“It is very important that there are people at home games. The poster of the match tells you a lot and I hope that everyone who can come will cheer up and come. We promise to give our best for the fans to enjoy and for us too”, declared Alexia. The midfielder has acknowledged that one of the things she “likes” the most about the National Team is meeting people from other clubs”.