Eight months ago, Barça won its third Champions League in Bilbao. Yesterday they went to the Cathedral again with more modest objectives, but Pere Romeu’s team could not live a quiet afternoon until the end against a rival at the same level as Athletic. As in that match against Olympique Lyon, Alexia Putellas appeared yesterday to maintain her love affair with this stadium. Then he scored in the 95th minute to seal the final. On this occasion he unblocked his team in the 90th minute with a formidable goal that kept an incredible streak alive. Already in stoppage time, Vicky López gave final peace of mind, scoring after a rebound from a rival.

The match was a nightmare for Pere Romeu’s team at the start. Athletic’s defensive solidarity left them with no space to attack the goal for many minutes. Furthermore, David Aznar’s men, cheered on by 20,000 spectators in the stands, never gave up their offensive approach and had great chances, especially in the first half.

We had to wait almost half an hour for the first clear arrivals, which were for the locals. In a counterattack, Azcona had a very forced shot against the crossbar from the far post, and in the follow-up Baños ran into the post again. The public took advantage of the scare for Barça to make their players believe that victory was possible.

Before that, just a shot from Aitana Bonmatí intimidated goalkeeper Nanclares. On the way to half-time, Claudia Pina tried it from the right, but her shot went wide.

After the restart, Barça did command more in the duel and closed off rival counterattacks better, although they were not able to have clear chances. Only a shot from Viky López threatened Nanclares again. Romeu saw the wolf’s ears and brought on Pajor and Putellas and the Barça team poured into the rival area until five seconds before the ninety minute, the Catalan controlled the area, beat a rival with a lob and shot the goal with a great volley.

“We haven’t had our best game,” Putellas confessed after the match. “You play on their field in front of 20,000 people, and when you see that you don’t generate and they give a couple of blows, it’s more difficult.” Furthermore, he recalled that “winning a Champions League here was magical, incredible, a day that we will never forget.”

For its part, Levante Badalona achieved a creditable draw against Atlético de Madrid, one of the best teams in the championship. The Madrid team went ahead on the scoreboard with a cross shot from Ajibade. Already in the second half, Uribe took advantage of a fantastic personal play by Portales to tie the game. The Catalan team remains in a comfortable position in the center of the standings, eight points away from the relegation places.