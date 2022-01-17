FIFA presented its The Best 2022 awards today, at a gala in Zurich (Switzerland). The captain of Barcelona, who had an unbeatable 2021 with multiple awards and championships, started with another award in 2022. Once again, the Catalan shared a shortlist of finalists with her teammate, Jennifer Hermoso, and with the Australian soccer player from Chelsea, Sam Kerr .
The prizes awarded by the highest international football body are awarded after the votes cast by international juries, made up of the current coaches of the women’s / men’s teams (one per team), the captains and the current captains of the women’s / men’s teams ( one per team), a specialized journalist representing each team and the public registered on the FIFA site.
It could have been received by Hermoso or Kerr, because both players had a great 2021 with their clubs. However, the recognition was once again, to which today is undoubtedly the best player of the moment. In 2021, the 27-year-old Putellas became the third Ballon d’Or winner, after Ada Hegerberg (2018) and Megan Rapinoe (2019) and was the first Spanish player to receive it. He was recognized by UEFA and the Global Soccer Awards, also last year. No one has any doubts, the azulgrana captain and one of the benchmarks of the Spanish team will never forget this season in her life. One award after another and the triple crown of women’s football (the Iberdrola League, the Queen’s Cup and the Champions League).
This afternoon in Switzerland, Alexia added one more recognition to her personal showcase and kept her first the best from FIFA. First? Of course, it will be difficult to match the high level of her previous year, but the player will go for more.
