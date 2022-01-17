Alexia Putellas in 2021:

➦ League Champion.

➦ Cup Champion.

➦ Champion of Champions.

➦ Golden Ball.

➦ UEFA Player of the Year.

➦ UEFA Best Midfielder.

➦ IFFHS Best Player and Playmaker.

➦ Golden Globe Soccer.

THE UNDISPUTED BEST IN THE WORLD. pic.twitter.com/Ccii90xebu

