There is less than a month left before the big event of the year in women’s football begins: the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which will be held between July 20 and August 20. During the month that the World Cup lasted, we will see the great stars of this sport shining and displaying their talent on the pitch.
One of the great figures to follow during the championship is, without a doubt, Alexia Putellas. The Spanish midfielder is the best player at the moment, she has won the last two Ballon d’Ors, among other awards, and after the injury that left her out for practically the entire season, there is much to gain from seeing what she is capable of with the selection.
Precisely, Alexia is one of the culprits that Spain is one of the favorites to go far in this World Cup.
When did Alexia Putellas debut with the Spanish team?
Alexia Putellas began her career in the Spanish team in 2009, when she was called up to the U-17 team. In 2012 she made the leap to the under-19 team and a year later she was called up for the first time with the senior team.
With the senior team, he has played two European Championships and two World Cups in which he has not managed to win the champion’s medal. Australia and New Zealand 2023 will be her third chance to win a title with Spain.
Statistics of Alexia Putellas with the Spanish team
Since then, her senior debut in 2013, she has played more than 100 games, being the first Spanish footballer to reach that figure, on July 1, 2022 in a friendly match against Italy. A figure that she will increase after the World Cup.
Statistics of Alexia Putellas with FC Barcelona
After spending time at Espanyol and Levante, Alexia signed for FC Barcelona in July 2012 and has now spent 11 seasons with the Catalans, becoming the best footballer in the world and winning titles year after year.
How many titles has Alexia Putellas won in her career?
Alexia Putellas already has an enviable track record. At the club level, all the titles he has won have been with Barcelona, highlighting the two Champions League, the first in the club’s history. In total there are 18 titles with the Catalans.
In addition, the player has also conquered two Europeans in the lower categories of the Spanish team.
|
Competition
|
Number of titles
|
Equipment
|
Year
|
Spanish league
|
7
|
FC Barcelona
|
2013, 2014, 2015, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023
|
Queen’s Cup
|
6
|
FC Barcelona
|
2013, 2014, 2017, 2020, 2021, 2022
|
Spain Supercup
|
3
|
FC Barcelona
|
2020, 2022, 2023
|
Champions League
|
2
|
FC Barcelona
|
2021, 2023
|
European sub-17
|
2
|
Spanish national team sub-17
|
2010, 2011
