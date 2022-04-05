Barcelona does not stop making its name bigger and putting it at the top of women’s football worldwide. And Alexia Putellas, his figure, captain and key player follows the same path. After the victory against Real Madrid by 5-2 at the Camp Nou in front of more than 90,000 people, which broke the attendance record, the soccer player also set another milestone: she surpassed the great references of the men’s team in terms of shirt sales. Catalan club.
The Barcelona star, winner of the Ballon d’Or, not only sold more shirts than his male counterparts, but he sold twice as much as them on the date that the classic was played in the club’s main stadium. The figures only confirm that those who maintain that women’s football is not convening, are wrong in their analysis. Putellas is a clear benchmark for international football and her name is now stamped on thousands and thousands of people on their shirts.
Alexia and her teammates are already preparing to play the next match of the Women’s Champions League, the first leg of the semifinals against Wolfsburg, again in their stadium in front of their fans, on April 22. The Catalan club has already sold out the 50,000 tickets that were available for members in less than a day.
#Alexia #Putellas #sold #shirts #Barça #player
