Alexia Putellas has received a medical discharge from the serious left knee injury she suffered last July and has entered the squad for the second leg of the Champions League semifinals that the Catalan team will play this Thursday against Chelsea. The winner of the last two editions of the Ballon d’Or and the The Best He was waiting to receive the green light from the medical services to play again after the injury to the cruciate ligament in his left knee that he suffered in the concentration with the Spanish team on July 5 ahead of the Euro Cup that was played in England .

After the operation she underwent nine months ago, Alexia began to complete part of the work with the group at the end of March and in the last week she had already trained at the same pace as her colleagues. It was not until this Wednesday, after the last training session of the Barça first team before receiving a visit from Chelsea, when the club’s medical services confirmed his medical discharge.

Putellas’ recovery process has been a long one. Specifically, she has needed 9 months and 21 days to recover from the serious knee injury. In this way, the soccer player from Mollet del Vallès is now available to coach Jonatan Giráldez, who has included Alexia in the squad for the match against the English team, which Barcelona won in the first leg (0-1). . To enjoy a few minutes against the London team, Alexia would have the opportunity to play at the Spotify Camp Nou for the last time before exile until November 2024 at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium for the remodeling works of the Barça fiefdom.

