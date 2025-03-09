Alexia Putellas is back. A month after falling injured in a training after suffering a sprain in the left ankle, the star returned against Valencia to lead with a goal the comeback of the leader of League F in the Johan Cruyff.

The captain has lost five games, including a derby and the first semifinals’s first leg – she was on the bench but with the rain and the state of the lawn of Valdebebas was not the best place to reappear. But the midfielder points to the return in front of Real Madrid this Wednesday after playing 71 minutes against Valencia and being key on a day when Pere Romeu made many rotations (9 changes, including Gemma Fort for Cata Coll under Palos).

In streak

Pajor chains five games scoring and has already celebrated 31 goals in his first season as Blaugrana

Alexia scored the first goal of Barcelona, ​​only three minutes after Marina Martí advanced the Colista (15) and then assisted Kika Nazareth so that the Portuguese put Barça ahead.

Putellas, who has just turned 31, this season has also recovered his goal smell. It is its sixteenth target in 23 sets disputed.

But for gunpowder that of Ewa Pajor. The front was, next to Paredes the only one that repeated, and already in the second part extended the advantage with the 3-1. The Polish is on a roll. It is the fifth game followed in which he sees Puerta and has already held 31 goals in his first course as Blaugrana.

The account was closed by Aitana Bonmatí, who played the last half hour, with a good shot with the right. The Golden Ball did not score from January 11 to Levante Badalona. That was not seen as Claudia Pina, who retired limping and among some tears. It is doubt for Wednesday.