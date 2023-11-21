Montse Tomé, coach of the women’s soccer world champion, has announced her third list since she took over the reins of Spain at the beginning of September after the chaos of the ‘Rubiales case’ and which left behind the presence of Jorge Vilda with the promotion of a global movement against machismo. The Asturian coach made a continuous call for La Roja to continue speaking loud and clear on the pitch, where they remain undefeated after the first four games played in the Nations League, and with which they will face Italy and Sweden to seal their ticket to the Final Four next year, where qualification for the Paris Games will be played.

The woman from Oviedo, reinforced after four consecutive victories after being singled out during her first days in office, has provided the name of her 25 chosen ones through the FEF’s social networks. He trusts her in the same block that he has had in the previous duels since he came to command the team, with a structure that is based on the world champions, among which seven players from Barcelona and another seven from Real Madrid stand out. The main new additions are María Pérez, Fiamma Benítez, who makes her debut in a call for the Asturian, and Eva Navarro, while there are notable absences from the winners in Sydney such as Alba Redondo or Rocío Gálvez.

Mapi León and Patri Guijarro, who did not go to the World Cup after remaining firm in their position in the ‘Las 15’ conflict, still do not return to La Roja, by their own decision. Alexia Putellas leads the coach’s list, which calls up the Bará midfielder despite the problems she suffers with her knee and which made her miss last weekend’s Classic in addition to being absent this Wednesday in the Champions League against the German Eintracht. Irene Paredes also attends, who did not play a minute of the Barça victory over Madrid in Montjuic due to some discomfort.

Spain leads its group in this Nations League with full points, 12, and is five ahead of Sweden, so it could seal a place in the Final Four against Italy, which it will host at the Pasarón Stadium in Pontevedra on Friday. December 1 at 9:30 p.m. Later, on Tuesday, December 5, at 7:00 p.m., the Swedish team will face off at La Rosaleda in Málaga. The winners of the four groups of League A, the first division, will qualify for the final phase to be played between February 21 and 28, 2024 at a venue to be determined.

In this Final Four, the two European teams that will accompany France as hosts at the Paris 2024 Games will be decided. In principle, the two that reach the grand final, unless one of them is the galas themselves, in which case Second place will go to the winner of the match for third and fourth place. The Spanish team has never reached the Olympic Games, which included the women’s soccer tournament in its program in 1996. This time, the world champions, with Alexia Putellas or Aitana Bonmatí, are two steps away from achieving it.

-The 25 summoned:

Goalkeepers: Misa Rodríguez (Real Madrid), Cata Coll (Barcelona) and Enith Salón (Valencia).

Defenders: Ona Batlle (Barcelona), Irene Paredes (Barcelona), Ivana Andrés (Real Madrid), Laia Codina (Arsenal) Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City), María Méndez (Levante), Oihane Hernández (Real Madrid) and Olga Carmona (Real Madrid).

Midfielders: Tere Abelleira (Real Madrid), Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona), Fiamma Benítez (Valencia), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) Jenni Hermoso (Pachuca), Maite Oroz (Real Madrid) and María Perez (Sevilla).

Forwards: Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona), Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid), Esther González (Real Madrid), Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona), Inma Gabarro (Sevilla), Eva Navarro (Atlético de Madrid) and Lucía García (Manchester United).